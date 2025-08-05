Mamata meets Gautam Adani

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a meeting with Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, on Monday in the late afternoon at Nabanna.

According to sources, the meeting primarily focused on infrastructure development, power and port-related investments.

The Adani Group is reportedly considering multi-thousand-crore investments in these sectors.

This meeting is part of the Chief Minister’s ongoing efforts to promote industrial growth in the state, following a series of high-level engagements with top industrialists aimed at building a business-friendly environment in Bengal.

Interestingly, the Adani Group was initially awarded the tender for the Tajpur deep sea port project, but the deal did not materialise. In June, the Bengal government decided to launch a fresh tendering process for the project.

Sources in the state secretariat described Monday’s meeting as “highly positive and productive”.

They believe that the Adani Group, which once showed interest in several projects in Bengal, is now preparing to re-engage with the state in a more active role.

Just a few weeks ago, Banerjee had also met with Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran. Referring to that meeting, the Trinamool Congress leadership stated: “Bengal is emerging as a new destination for industrial investment. The Chief Minister’s proactive stance and the state’s stable governance are boosting investor confidence.”