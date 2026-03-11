Mamata meets ex-Bengal Guv Bose, calls resignation ‘politically motivated’

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday evening met former Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose at the state guest house in Alipore, shortly after lifting her dharna at Esplanade.



Banerjee claimed that Bose had been subjected to injustice and that the sequence of events leading to his resignation was “politically motivated”.

“His tenure was scheduled to continue until November 2027, but he stepped down nearly 20 months before completing his full term,” she said.

The Chief Minister said Bose would be leaving for Kerala on Wednesday. “I have worked with him for over three years since November 2022. We share a very cordial relationship. So my visit was a courtesy call,” Banerjee said.

She added that she had appealed to Bose to return to Bengal, saying he has deep affection for the state.

Banerjee further claimed that Bose had been scheduled to travel to Bagdogra airport ahead of the President of India’s visit, but received a call from the Union Home Ministry and went to Delhi instead. He submitted his resignation to the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday evening, she said.

According to the Chief Minister, Bose returned to Kolkata on March 8 and initially declined to stay at Lok Bhavan, preferring to stay in a hotel. However, following her request, he agreed to stay at the state government guest house in Alipore.

“I requested him to stay at the guest house, expressing our desire to host him as an honoured guest, and he agreed,” Banerjee said.