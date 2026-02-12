Mamata meets BLAs on voter roll hearing in Bhowanipore

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee, on Tuesday night, held a meeting with booth-level agents (BLA-2) of the Bhowanipore Assembly Constituency at her Kalighat residence, stepping up efforts to ensure that no eligible voter’s name is left out of the electoral rolls.



The meeting assumes significance as the hearing process in the state is scheduled to be completed by February 14. Councillors from the Bhowanipore Assembly constituency were also present.

According to sources, Banerjee instructed the BLAs to conduct door-to-door visits across every booth. She asked them to pay special attention to “unmapped” voters and directed party workers to ensure that anyone who has not yet undergone the hearing process is assisted in completing it before the deadline.

Her directive effectively called for a “man-marking” approach to closely track each voter at the grassroots level



The Trinamool Congress has alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, claiming that women voters are being selectively targeted. The party has further alleged that attempts are being made to remove legitimate voters from the rolls at the behest of the BJP.

It has also been alleged that micro observers are monitoring Electoral Registration Officers (EROs). The matter has reached the Supreme Court, where Banerjee herself has argued the case.

Banerjee also called some councillors to her residence on Wednesday to follow up on the instructions issued during Tuesday night’s meeting.



