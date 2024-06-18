Mamata meets BJP MP 'Ananta Maharaj' in Cooch Behar

Coochbehar: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met BJP Rajya Sabha MP 'Ananta Maharaj' alias Nagen Roy, a leader of the Rajbongshi community, at his Cooch Behar residence on Tuesday afternoon.

Roy welcomed Banerjee at the Chakchaka Palace with a traditional scarf and 'guwa paan' or betel leaf.

The meeting, which was seen as politically significant, lasted for around 35 minutes.

Before visiting Roy's residence, Banerjee offered prayers at the Madan Mohan temple in the district headquarters town.

Banerjee arrived in Cooch Behar on Monday evening after visiting the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri where she met victims of the Kanchanjunga Express tragedy.

The TMC wrested the Cooch Behar Lok Sabha seat from the BJP, defeating incumbent MP Nisith Pramanik by nearly 40,000 votes. The election results gave rise to fervent speculations on whether fresh political equations were in the making given Roy's influence over a significant section of Rajbanshi community members of the region.

While the state BJP has so far not responded to the development, which is likely to add to the party’s discomfiture, Roy himself was cryptic about the meeting.

"Let's see what happens in future," he told reporters after the meeting.