Mamata meets Ananta Maharaj in Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar: Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee met Greater Cooch Behar leader and BJP Rajya Sabha MP Nagen Roy, popular as Ananta Maharaj, at his residence in Chakchaka, Cooch Behar on Tuesday. Though it was labelled a ‘courtesy visit,’ it has sparked speculations of a new political equation brewing in North Bengal.



After offering prayers at the Madanmohan Temple, the Chief Minister went to Ananta Maharaj’s house in Chakchaka where she was welcomed with the traditional yellow towel and betel nut — a Rajbangshi tradition. Their meeting lasted for around 30 minutes.

Though traditional fare was prepared, including ‘Til-er-Naru’ (sesame seed sweets), ‘luchi’ (traditional flat bread) and ‘payesh’ (a sweet dish made of milk and rice), Mamata only had green tea.

After the meeting, the Chief Minister departed for Kolkata from the Hashimara Air Force Base.

The Chief Minister reached Cooch Behar on Monday night.

On Tuesday morning, the Trinamool supremo met district party leaders at the Cooch Behar Circuit House before visiting the Madanmohan Temple for worship.

Trinamool sources stated that Mamata Banerjee instructed them to work diligently in the Cooch Behar Constituency and prepare for the 2026 state Assembly election along with the Assembly by-election in Sitai.

Ananta Maharaj claimed that it was a courtesy call. “I did not know about the Chief Minister’s visit. I was informed by the Superintendent of Police on Tuesday morning that Banerjee wanted to visit my residence. I am very happy she came to my house and I welcomed her. There was no politics discussed.”

When questioned by media persons whether he had plans of joining the TMC, he said: “I have no such plans. I am not in any political party.”

When questioned on whether he had urged the Chief Minister on any development projects, Ananta Maharaj stated: “I have my own MP LAD funds but have not been able to use them. I tried to meet the District Magistrate over this issue but could not. The Chief Minister assured me that this will not happen again.”

Political observers claim that this was a clever political manoeuvre by the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, keeping in view the Assembly elections slated for 2026. The Rajbanshi community holds a significant sway over many Assembly seats in North Bengal. Ananta Maharaj commands respect in the Rajbangshi community with the capability to swing votes in favour of any political party. Many feel that the TMC’s victory in Cooch Behar during the recently-concluded Lok Sabha election was owing to this.

Ananta Maharaj has been close to the BJP contributing largely to the BJP’s excellent electoral performance in North Bengal in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. Although the TMC won the state in the 2021 Assembly elections, the BJP did well in North Bengal and Cooch Behar. The BJP was quick to nominate Ananta Maharaj to the Rajya Sabha as their Rajbangshi face.

However, before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Ananta Maharaj became dissatisfied with the BJP after Union Home minister Amit Shah ruled out the possibility of a separate state or Union territory. Ananta Maharaj remained inactive in the elections. His supporters did not participate in the BJP’s campaign also. This led to the BJP losing the Cooch Behar seat to the TMC, despite doing well in North Bengal, feel observers.