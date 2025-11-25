Mamata may visit Gazole in early December

Malda: Preparations are underway in Gazole as West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit the region in the first week of December for a party meeting. On Monday, Trinamool Congress district president Abdur Rahim Boxi inspected the Gazole College grounds, the proposed venue for the event.

Speaking to reporters, Abdur Rahim Boxi said: “The Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee may visit in the first week of December to address a party meeting.

The connectivity of the Gazole College ground is excellent. People from all areas of Malda will be able to come and listen to her.”

He added: “Once the final confirmation comes, we will propose this ground for the meeting. Today, we inspected where the helipad and stage can be set up and reviewed other necessary arrangements.”

A team of several key TMC leaders conducted a detailed survey of the grounds, discussing possible locations for the helipad, main stage, and other logistical arrangements.

The local leadership has begun preliminary planning to ensure a smooth and successful event on December 3, if the visit is confirmed.