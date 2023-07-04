Mamata may undergo surgery

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee may undergo minor surgery on her left leg depending upon the improvement of her injuries after the physiotherapy procedure is completed within one week.



According to SSKM Hospital sources, the nature of her injury on her left leg is still a matter of concern for the hospital authorities.

The team of doctors that has been examining Banerjee believe that the final decision to conduct surgery will be taken after therapies are over.

Banerjee received injuries on her leg and waist while alighting from the helicopter. The incident happened when the helicopter in which she was flying made an emergency landing at the Sevoke Airbase near Siliguri in the northern part of the state due to bad weather last week.

She has an injury on her knee which is a bit serious in nature and as a result, she is unable to walk properly. According to the hospital sources she has an injury in her ligament. Banerjee will not be able to attend any political rallies physically. On Monday she virtually addressed an election rally in Birbhum’s Dubrajpur.

Banerjee was taken to the SSKM Hospital soon after landing at Calcutta Airport. A three-member medical board was formed at the hospital to treat her and also to ascertain the nature of her injuries.

The board members included Dr Rajesh Pandey, Head of the department (HoD) in physical medicine, Dr Aloke Pandit, HoD in neuro medicine and Archana Sinha, HoD in Radiology. Banerjee was taken to cabin number 12.5 at the Woodburn ward. MRI was performed on her on the same evening.

As the Chief Minister suffered injuries on the left knee and heap joint ligament she faced problems to normally move around. The doctors after examining her suggested she get admitted to the hospital. Banerjee, however, refused to stay at the hospital. She told the doctors that she would receive treatment from her residence as per doctors’ suggestions. A team of doctors and physiotherapists have been going to her house since June 28, a day after the incident happened.