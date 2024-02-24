Mamata may tour Bankura, Purulia on February 27 & 28

Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit Purulia and Bankura on February 27 & 28 and attend public distribution programmes and rallies as well.

According to Trinamool Congress sources, Banerjee will reach Purulia on February 27 and hold a government programme and will go to Bankura on the same day.

She is expected to spend the night at circuit house in Bankura. On the next day, she will attend a government services distribution programme in Bankura’s Khatra area. She will provide the benefits of various government schemes like Sabuj Sathi, Khadya Sathi, Kanyashree, Sikhshashree, Yubashree to the beneficiaries. She is also expected to inaugurate several schemes besides laying foundation stones of new ones.

Banerjee has been carrying out distribution programmes in various districts and holding public meetings ahead of Lok Sabha polls. The ruling party in Bengal has already given clear instructions to the district leaders to take up various programmes in order to further boost the organisation.

The programmes will have to be designed in a manner so that the people from all the sections can take part in these programmes.

Banerjee had recently visited North Bengal, North 24-Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly and held public services distribution programmes as well as political rallies. Her party is expected to take up agendas and conduct rigorous campaigns in all 42 Lok Sabha constituencies highlighting various development schemes of the state government.