Mamata may flag off Adivasi Diwas celebrations on Aug 9

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to undertake a two-day trip to Jhargram in the second week of August.

She is expected to flag off Adivasi Diwas (World Tribal Day celebrations) on August 9.

According to sources, Banerjee may go to Jhargram on August 8. She may stay at the Jhargram tourist complex on the night of August 8.

The state government had observed with much fanfare the World Tribal Day or International Day for the World’s Indigenous Peoples last year.

The day is observed on August 9 every year.

The Chief Minister may also inaugurate the statewide celebrations this year as well from Jhargram. According to Nabanna sources, a state-level programme on Adivasi Diwas will be organized at Jhargram stadium. Banerjee had visited Jhargram for the last time last year before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. This is for the first time Banerjee is visiting Jhargram after her party’s massive victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

It was learnt that Banerjee may lay the foundation stones of several projects and may also inaugurate many other new projects. The final schedule regarding Banerjee’s district tour may however see some changes. Besides district-level programmes, every block in 15 Adivasi-dominated districts will organise separate events to mark the occasion.

Sources said that the chief minister’s visit to Jhargram, which has a significant tribal population, assumes significance as her party — Trinamool Congress has won the Jhargram Lok Sabha seat that belonged to the BJP in the previous term. Kalipada Soren has won the seat on Trinamool Congress’ ticket.

He has already raised several demands in the Parliament regarding railway services in Jhargram after he became an MP. The district Trinamool Congress leaders are assuming that the Bengal Chief Minister may announce several new projects for Jhargram.

The district leaders of the ruling party have already started preparations for Banerjee’s district tour.