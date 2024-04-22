Mamata makes impromptu appearance at Malda TMC dist election committee meet

Malda: Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee made an impromptu appearance at the meeting of the TMC district election committee of Malda on Sunday evening. TMC candidates of North and South Malda were also present. Her sudden visit helped rejuvenate and boost the members, claimed TMC leadership. The meeting was slated at the Town Hall in English Bazar on Sunday evening from 5.30 pm in presence of TMC leader Indranil Sen. The TMC supremo was to attend the meeting virtually, however, she suddenly made an entry at the closed door meeting at around 5.45 pm. The meeting concluded in her presence at around 6.10 pm.



Making Malda her base, Banerjee has been campaigning in North and South Dinajpurs, Malda and Murshidabad since April 18.

Banerjee on her way to the hotel from the meeting, said: “I cannot disclose anything about the meeting. I can only say that the meeting is to strengthen the party and put up a strong fight for a single cause.”

Later, Abdur Rahim Boxi, district president of TMC, said: “Didi gave us valuable instructions for victory. She renewed our energy to fight with more determination. It was a confidence booster.”