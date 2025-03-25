Mamata: Look forward to deepening Bengal’s engagement with Britain...

Kolkata: During a programme at the Indian High Commission in London, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged the ambassadors of both countries to work towards reinstating a direct flight between Kolkata and London. She had earlier expressed her eagerness to strengthen Bengal’s ties with Britain and reinforce their enduring relationship.

“I look forward to deepening Bengal’s engagement with Britain and reinforcing our enduring ties...” Banerjee had stated in her social media post.

Speaking about a direct flight, Banerjee noted that a direct flight would have allowed her to reach London in just eight hours, whereas the current travel route took 18 hours.

“Benal is not too far from here. We want a direct flight between Kolkata and London. My request to the ambassadors of India and the UK would be to pursue it. Earlier there were British Airways operating flights. It took 18 hours time to travel instead of 8 hours,” Banerjee said.

She also remembered the long-standing relationship between India and the UK. She also said the entire world has become one family and humanity must prevail.

During her address, the Chief Minister said that Bengal has emerged as a hub in several fields be it Education, Business, Artificial Intelligence.

She once again reminded us that the UK was the partner country in the 2025 edition of Bengal Global Business Summit.

She sought more participation from the UK. She also stated that former Indian cricket team Sourav Ganguly will be joining her at her Oxford speech. “I convey my best wishes”, Banerjee told the gathering. Banerjee’s scheduled keynote address on ‘Social Development: Children & Women’s Empowerment’ at Oxford University’s Kellogg College on March 27 has ignited excitement among Oxford students.

Her visit has also instilled a sense of pride among students in Bengal, particularly those benefiting from her government’s welfare schemes.

The Chief Minister was also scheduled to attend a programme at the Indian High Commission in London on Monday.

A video of Chief Minister Banerjee’s jogging in London on Monday while wearing a saree and her trademark slippers has also surfaced online and has again highlighted her simplicity.

Banerjee was seen in a very jovial mood interacting with the members of her entourage.

She was also heard urging her team to keep up during a jog in the famous Hyde Park, ensuring no one lagged behind.

Known for her fitness and stamina, Banerjee is often seen walking long distances during political rallies and events. Even on international visits, she maintains her routine, reinforcing her image as a tireless leader always on the move.

In a post on X, Banerjee stated: “Bengal and Britain share a relationship that spans centuries, rooted in history, culture, and commerce. As we landed in London yesterday, we stepped into a city that, much like Kolkata, carries the weight of its past while embracing the dynamism of the present. Before the day’s engagements commenced, I took a moment to immerse myself in the essence of London’s timeless grandeur. From its iconic landmarks to its storied streets, the city exudes an old-world charm that speaks of history and evolution – values that Bengal, too, holds close to its heart. With a packed itinerary ahead, I look forward to deepening Bengal’s engagement with Britain and reinforcing our enduring ties.”

Reflecting on the CM’s scheduled address, students from Krishnanagar Women’s College in Nadia said: “She has also been invited to speak at Queen Mary University and the London School of Economics. This is not just a matter of pride for us but also for the entire country.” “One of the country’s tallest women leaders is going to talk about women and child empowerment on a global platform. We want to extend our best wishes to her. We should all learn from CM Mamata Banerjee on how to continue working towards the development of the country and society despite the trials and tribulations that may come our way,” students from the University of Gour Banga said.

The ruling Trinamool Congress often shares stories of beneficiaries of Lakshmir Bhandar, Kanyashree, Rupashree, and other welfare schemes that have empowered women and girls across the state. Sharing testimonials on social media this afternoon, the party posted: “Smt. @MamataOfficial is set to deliver a keynote address on ‘Social Development: Children & Women’s Empowerment’ at Oxford University, London. The students of Bengal take pride in their beloved Didi and express their joy for this momentous occasion!”