Mamata likely to visit Meghalaya in the 3rd week of February

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee will be visiting Meghalaya during the third week of February.



She may be accompanied by party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee during her visit. Elections are slated to be held in Meghalaya on February 27.

Banerjee who is also the Chief Minister of Bengal is likely to go for a tour in the Hills on February 21 for attending a distribution programme. She is likely to leave for Meghalaya from North Bengal.

Banerjee will not only address an election rally but will also hold a meeting with local party leaders in the state. Abhishek Banerjee is likely to camp in Meghalaya from February 14 to 19 and hold several public meetings, road shows and organisational meetings there.

Mamata Banerjee visited Meghalaya last month and sounded the poll bugle vowing to oust the MDA government headed by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

Trinamool Congress has a very strong team under Mukul Sangma and Charles Pyngrope in Meghalaya.

Manas Bhunia, who is the Meghalaya state in-charge of TMC said that there is enormous support for TMC in Meghalaya for a better economy and generation of employment. TMC has fielded candidates in 57 out of 60 seats in Meghalaya.

In its election manifesto launched last month, TMC has promised to revoke the Border Memorandum of Understanding signed with Assam and to set up an expert committee to study and resolve the demand for implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the state. It has promised 3 lakh jobs in the next five years and a monthly allowance of Rs 1000 per month to every unemployed youth between the age of 21-40 under the Meghalaya Youth Empowerment scheme.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Banerjee is going to Tripura on Monday to address an election rally.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to address an election rally in Tripura.

Ahead of her visit to the Hills, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee will be leaving for Purulia on February 15. The next day she will attend a distribution programme at Midnapore College Ground and follow it up with another programme at Purulia. On February 17, she will be attending a distribution programme in Bankura, and then return to Kolkata.