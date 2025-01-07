Mamata likely to visit London in March to deliver lecture at Oxford University

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee may go to London in the third week of March and deliver a lecture at Oxford University.

Jonathan Michie, pro-vice-chancellor of the University of Oxford, had invited Banerjee during the Bengal Global Business Summit in November 2023. Banerjee had accepted an invitation from Oxford University to deliver a lecture. Banerjee was supposed to go to London in June last year but she was unable to go there. Michie had invited the Chief Minister to deliver a lecture at their university and speak about her struggles and achievements. Michie was moved by Banerjee’s reflections on life, as well as her views and policies on anti-racism and communal harmony.

When the invitation was extended to the Chief Minister, the pro-vice-chancellor of the University of Oxford had stated that with a strong Indian presence in their college, they wanted Banerjee to focus on anti-racism and women’s empowerment.

They also believed that her message would resonate well with their students and faculty. Meanwhile, Banerjee had toured Spain and UAE in September 2023 to attract investments to the state. In Spain, the Bengal government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).