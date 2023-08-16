Mamata likely to visit Dubai & Spain in Sept

To attract foreign investment in the state, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee may embark on a 5-6 day visit to Dubai and Spain in September this year.

Sources said that the state government has sought permission from the External Affairs Ministry. The dates of her tour will, however, be finalised after the state receives clearance from the Centre.

She is likely to meet non-resident industrialists in both countries. Earlier the Ministry of External Affairs did not give her permission to visit Rome and Berlin.

It was learnt that state top brass may showcase the current industry-friendly environment in Bengal and also express the state’s willingness to provide land and other facilities to foreign industrialists.

The Chief Minister may also hold a meeting with the Chamber of Commerce and Industrialists of Spain.

After Durga Puja, the World Bengal Trade Industry Conference is slated to be held in November.

Incidentally, the MSME sector is all set to employ over 41 lakh people in the next few years. The Chief Minister earlier this year announced a major investment by Tata Hitachi which is shutting down its unit at Jamshedpur and is shifting to Kharagpur in West Midnapore.

“This is going to be a big industry for Bengal. Tata Hitachi is associated with the manufacture of machinery. Metro coaches and wagon manufacturing is also being done in Bengal. So, there is potential for huge employment,” Banerjee had

said in March.