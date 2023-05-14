Mamata likely to visit Delhi on May 27

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to go to Delhi on May 27 to attend the Niti Aayog meeting scheduled to be held on May 28.



Banerjee who is also the chairperson of Trinamool Congress is likely to attend a meeting with Opposition leaders for forging an alliance to defeat BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections thereby ousting the saffron party from the Centre.

Banerjee on Saturday while reacting to BJP’s poll debacle in the Karnataka Assembly elections indicated about her Delhi visit to attend the Niti Aayog meet where she will be demanding the pending dues for the state.

When asked whether she will be attending the Niti Aayog meeting, Banerjee was again vocal about the step-motherly attitude of the BJP-ruled Central government. “They do not give us our dues and through some leaders, they try to create false propaganda regarding misuse of Central funds. We have developed so many roads and infrastructure. How was it possible if we had misused funds? questioned Banerjee.

She further reiterated that the Centre has earlier awarded Bengal for acquiring the number one position in 100 days work and housing scheme.

According to sources, a meeting of Opposition leaders that was scheduled to be held in Patna on May 18 is likely to be pushed back to the end of this month as the majority of chief ministers of non-BJP-ruled states are slated to attend the Niti Aayog meeting. Banerjee on Saturday described BJP’s election defeat in Karnataka as the "beginning of the end of the saffron party" and claimed that they will not get 100 seats in the 2024 Parliamentary polls.

“Bengal has shown the way and I think from here to Bengaluru, people will reject BJP as they have realised that the present dispensation at the Centre is not a government of the people, it believes in one ruler, one party, one ideology and has only one motto, that of vendetta politics,“ she maintained.

Banerjee also asserted the moral of the Karnataka Assembly poll results is that people "want plurality" and that "no central design to dominate" can repress them.