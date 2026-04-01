Mamata likely to submit nomination on April 8

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is contesting the Assembly polls from the Bhowanipore Assembly Constituency, is likely to file her nomination on April 8.

Sources within her party said that Banerjee will set out from her Kalighat residence and walk in a procession to the Gopalnagar Survey Building to submit her nomination.

She will be accompanied by her party’s state president Subrata Bakshi, city’s Mayor Firhad Hakim and the party’s South Kolkata district president Debasish Kumar. All the TMC councillors under the Bhowanipore Constituency will also join the procession.

It was also learnt from BJP sources that Suvendu Adhikari, who is fighting Banerjee, is expected to file his nomination papers on April 2.

Bhowanipore is the home turf for Banerjee. She had returned to the Assembly in 2011 after becoming the chief minister, and it was here again that she staged her comeback through a by-election in 2021 after losing the high-voltage Nandigram contest to Adhikari.