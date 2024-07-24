Mamata likely to meet Modi before NITI Aayog’s 9th Governing Council meet

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on July 26, a day ahead of NITI Aayog’s ninth Governing Council meeting where Banerjee is expected to raise several issues with the PM, including the pending dues of the Bengal government from the Centre under various social schemes.



If the meeting takes place then it will be Banerjee’s first meeting with PM Modi after this year’s Lok Sabha elections.

Sources said Banerjee has already sought an appointment with PM Modi. During the Lok Sabha election rallies, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Bengal carried out a relentless campaign about the non-clearance of the state’s dues under various heads.



