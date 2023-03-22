Mamata likely to meet former K’taka CM HD Kumaraswamy on Fri

Kolkata: Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee is likely to meet former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal (S) leader HD Kumaraswamy in Kolkata on Friday.



The proposed meeting assumes significance as it may pave the way for forging a grand alliance against the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

This is likely to be the third meeting between the Trinamool Congress chairperson with a key leader of a non-Congress Opposition party in less than a week.

Banerjee has already intensified efforts to cobble up an Opposition front without Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha polls next year.

Sources said the meeting with the former Karnataka Chief Minister is significant, as it comes close on the heels of Mamata’s meeting with Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav last week.

Banerjee is also scheduled to meet Odisha Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik on Thursday.

She is also likely to meet Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi next week.

Trinamool, BRS, RJD, JD(U) and JMM are also planning to approach Delhi High Court against the misuse of Central agencies. It was learnt that individual parties are likely to file separate petitions but on the same lines.

Meanwhile, Patnaik on Tuesday said nothing has been discussed as yet on forming an Opposition front ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Patnaik’s statement came ahead of his scheduled “courtesy meeting” with the Trinamool Congress supremo.

Asked whether any discussion on forming a third front is on the cards during the meeting with Banerjee, the BJD president reportedly told reporters: “Nothing has been discussed as yet.”