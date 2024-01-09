Mamata likely to meet dist leaders from today

Kolkata: In a bid to test the organisational situation of the party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee is likely to hold meetings from Wednesday with her party’s district leadership at her Kalighat residence.



With a few months left for the Parliamentary elections, the TMC supremo has already kicked off campaigns with her North 24-Parganas visit. On Tuesday, she held a political meeting in the South 24-Parganas district while returning from her Sagar Island visit. Party sources said that Banerjee has laid special emphasis on assessing the situation in the districts of the state, especially the East and the West Midnapore district where the TMC does not want to leave any ground to the BJP. In such a situation, it was learnt that without wasting time Mamata has sent a message to her district leadership in West Midnapore.

Mamata is learnt to have made attendance of key members of the district leadership mandatory. To be present in the meeting are the district president and chairman, among others. Party insiders said that recently TMC’s core committee, formed by Banerjee, held its first meeting where it has strictly conveyed to all members that the party will not tolerate any kind of factional feud in any of the districts ahead of the polls.

Focus was also on North 24-Parganas where the party believes has the most number of Parliamentary seats. In recent times, the district has seen much turmoil which the party believes may pose difficulties during the election unless steps are taken. Incidents such as the continuing feud between the party’s MP Arjun Singh and MLA Somnath Shyam, or the recent attack on Enforcement Directorate officials in Sandeshkhali, will be utilised by the Opposition parties in their campaigns against the TMC in North 24-Parganas.

Further, it was learnt that the party’s state president Subrata Bakshi too may remain present in these meetings which will begin with Midnapore districts and move on to Bishnupur and Bankura, among other districts.