Mamata likely to meet AAP chief Kejriwal during Punjab visit on Feb 21

Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to meet Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal during her visit to Punjab, on February 21, to discuss strategies as part of the INDIA alliance ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, besides meeting her Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann.

Officially it has been announced that Banerjee would be offering prayers at the Golden Temple but party sources said that she is most likely to meet Arvind Kejriwal. It was learnt that TMC is keen on discussing poll strategy with AAP sans Congress. This comes at a time when Trinamool has apparently parted ways with Congress in Bengal and turned down any seat sharing talks for the Lok Sabha elections in the state.

Coincidentally, AAP too has decided to contest in Punjab all by itself without entering into any kind of alliance with the Congress which so far has projected itself as the fulcrum of the INDIA alliance. It was learnt that the TMC may have found an ally in AAP with whom it could collaborate to pave the way for another Front since the INDIA bloc’s chances against the BJP is starting to seem bleak with each passing day.

Mamata Banerjee recently remarked that she doubts if the Congress will be able to win even 40 seats. She has made it clear that Congress can fight the BJP in 300 seats but it should leave the rest to the regional parties without interference. She is also against getting into any kind of alliance with the Left which is also part of the INDIA bloc and is presently discussing seat sharing talks with Congress in Bengal.

It was also learnt that one of the important agendas of the February 21 meeting would be the fresh farmers’ protests on the borders of Delhi-NCR. Banerjee has already criticised the Centre for using force and tear gas shells against the farmers to stop them from entering Delhi.

Sources said that in days to come she may also be visiting other Opposition-ruled states to meet the leaders such as MK Stalin, chief minister of Tamil Nadu, to discuss poll strategy to oust the BJP from the Centre.