Mamata likely to launch ‘Sarasari Mukhyamantri’ today

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to launch a new public outreach programme christened ‘Sarasari Mukhyomantri’ through which common people can directly call the Chief Minister’s Secretariat and register their problems or grievances. Banerjee is likely to unveil this new initiative from Nabanna Sabhaghar on Thursday afternoon.

According to sources in Nabanna, immediate measures will be taken for the redressal of the grievances and if needed, officials will make ground visits for addressing the issue. Banerjee will announce phone numbers and other necessary details related to the initiative so that the common people can directly inform of his/her problem or issues that involve masses of his/her respective area.

The outreach programme is entirely administrative and not a political outreach programme like ‘Didi Ke Bolo’ or ‘Didir Doot’ that are already running.

Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi, Home Secretary B P Gopalika and other senior officials are scheduled to be present during the launch. Banerjee while addressing the Nabajowar campaign at Patrasayer in Bankura virtually from her Kalighat residence on May 19 announced that the ‘Sarasari Mukhyamantri’ initiative will be launched soon.

Banerjee who is also the chairperson of Trinamool Congress addressed the campaign as party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee who is undertaking the two-month campaign had to return to Kolkata to face questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

It is learnt that Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi has already asked the various departments to send a status report regarding the disposal of the grievances received at the CMO (Chief Minister’s Office) by June 15.

The other information sought by the Chief Secretary includes the status of legal matters of various departments that are going on in courts, the extension of assistance for people killed in the man-animal conflict, the status of job offers for compensating death of family members etc.