Mamata likely to issue stern warning on civic amenities, Abhishek to join rally

Kolkata: Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee is expected to deliver a strong message from the July 21 Martyrs’ Day rally in Dharmatala to all the civic body chairmen, emphasising that her party will not tolerate any lapses in the delivery of civic amenities.

In a significant development, the party’s national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, is also expected to join the rally following a “brief hiatus from the organization” due to medical reasons.

With the Trinamool securing a spectacular victory in both Lok Sabha polls and Assembly by-elections, Mamata Banerjee is expected to caution her party leaders to be more “responsible” and to carry out a “cleansing” work within her party so that none associated with the ruling TMC indulge in “malpractices”.

Banerjee had previously stated that action would be taken against those who tarnish the party’s reputation.

The significance of this year’s Martyrs’ Day rally is manifold. The TMC chief may express her gratitude to the people of Bengal as they reposed faith in the development works that are carried out by the Bengal government.

TMC national general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP, Abhishek Banerjee who on June 12 had announced that he was taking a ‘short hiatus from the organisation due to “pressing medical reasons” is set to share the stage alongside the Trinamool Congress supremo on July 21. Speculations over if any BJP leaders are joining the TMC at the rally, have been triggered after party leader Kunal Ghosh on Wednesday said that two BJP MPs contacted the TMC top leaders expressing their desire to join the ruling party in Bengal.

Banerjee has laid enormous emphasis on the performance of the civic bodies. During her recent meeting, she had unequivocally stated that the civic bodies officials would be reviewed by a team, including vigilance department officers, the additional director general of police (Law & Order), an additional commissioner of police, officers from the CID and the Director of Security.

“The government will not take a bad name for the actions of some individuals. I don’t want master extortionists. I want people’s servants. If they cannot perform, they must leave. In the coming days, only those who work for the people will get tickets (to contest elections),” she had said earlier. Significantly, Banerjee had vented her anger questioning inaction in case of encroachment on land.

Meanwhile, TMC is expecting a record crowd in the July 21 Martyrs’ Day rally with Mamata Banerjee addressing a huge gathering for the first time since Trinamool secured a landslide victory in recent elections. Three stages are being set up. The main stage will be 52 feet in length and 24 feet in width.