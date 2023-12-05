Mamata likely to inaugurate suspension bridge at Gajoldoba

Jalpaiguri: The construction of a suspension bridge near ‘Bhorer Alo’ in Gajoldoba, designed after the iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge, is nearing completion. It is anticipated that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will inaugurate the bridge during the Banarhat meeting scheduled for Monday.



The Public Works Department (Roads) has expedited the remaining works in preparation for the inauguration.

‘Bhorer Alo,’ is a dream project of the Chief Minister and is situated around the Gajoldoba Teesta Barrage in the Mantadri GP area of Jalpaiguri Rajganj Block. Over the past few years, the area has become a focal point for tourists, enhancing the beauty of the Teesta Barrage.

Archana Roy, the head of Mantadri GP, said: “It’s challenging to comprehend the intricate design of ‘Bhorer Alo’ without witnessing it. The influx of tourists to ‘Bhorer Alo’ has led to the establishment of around 40 homestays and approximately 10 private hotels in the area.”

Local resident Malay Roy remarked: “Following the introduction of ‘Bhorer Alo,’ now the state government’s suspension bridge has significantly elevated the area’s appeal. The bridge’s design, harmonising with ‘Bhorer Alo,’ gives it an international ambiance.”

According to sources from the Public Works department (Roads), construction of the bridge commenced in 2019 but faced a temporary halt during the lockdown. Presently, the bridge is in the final stages of completion, with the painting already finished.

It serves the purpose of connecting the two banks of the Teesta Canal, running alongside ‘Bhorer Alo’.

Khageshwar Roy, MLA of the Rajganj Assembly constituency, stated: “‘Bhorer Alo’ is a flagship project of the Chief Minister and the meticulous construction of the bridge will undoubtedly enhance the allure of the entire tourist experience.”