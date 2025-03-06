Mamata likely to inaugurate gold hub in West Midnapore soon

Kolkata: In a major boost to the goldsmiths from West Midnapore and other adjoining districts who often go to western states for work, a gold hub has come up in Faridpur area under Daspur II at an approximate cost of Rs 8 crore. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee may soon inaugurate the gold hub which will greatly contribute to the socio-economic scenario of the region.

The construction of the three-storeyed gold hub has almost completed and the local people are expecting that the Chief Minister will inaugurate the hub. Once the hub is made operational, hundreds of goldsmiths from the district who are currently away will get job opportunities in their hometown. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had laid the foundation stone of the gold hub in February 2023. The gem and jewellery sector in the state has a turnover of over Rs 65,000 crore with exports of Rs 9,000 crore. The state has set a target to achieve Rs 1 lakh crore in this sector alone.

About 35 parks under State Approved Industrial Park (SAIP) are coming up across the state. The industrial parks include Haldia Industrial Park spanning 306.96 acres, Haringhata Industrial Park on 358.19 acres in Nadia, Gems and Jewellery Park at Ankurhati, Howrah on 8.73 acres, Budge Budge Industrial Park at South 24-Parganas on 9.85 acres, Durgapur Industrial Land at West Burdwan on 132.59 acres, Dhakeswari Cotton Mill plot on 193.29 acres at West Burdwan, Land for Industrial Park at Belur (Nisco Land) in Howrah measuring 69.25 acres, Land for Garbeta Industrial Park, West Midnapore on 350 acres and Industrial park at Mangalpur, West Burdwan on 310.36 acres.