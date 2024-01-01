Mamata likely to inaugurate four police stations of Bhangar Division on Jan 2

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to inaugurate the four police stations of Bhangar Divisions under Kolkata Police on January 2 (Tuesday) virtually.



On Sunday, Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Vineet Kumar Goyal visited the police stations and took stock of the situation there. Though eight police stations are scheduled to be set up under Bhangar Division, initially four police stations will take over from the Baruipur Police District.

After Bhangar became the hotbed of tension since pre-poll times as several incidents of violence were reported, Chief Minister during July had asked Goyal to bring Bhangar area under Kolkata Police jurisdiction for better policing and maintenance of law and order.

While attending a programme of Kolkata Police at the Alipore Bodyguard Lines, Banerjee had asked Goyal to create a separate division for Bhangar and its adjacent area and depute a Deputy Commissioner as well. Apart from asking Goyal, the Chief Minister had also asked the then Director General (DG) of the state police, Manoj Malaviya to do the needful.

After Banerjee’s direction, necessary work was started. About a month after this direction, Bhangar Division was created. The eight police stations that were planned to be set up are Hatishala, Polerhat, Uttar Kashipur, Bijoyganj Bazar, Madhabpur, Chandaneswar, Bodra and Bhangar. Among the eight, Polerhat, Uttar Kashipur, Chandaneswar and Bhangar police stations will start functioning.

“The government notification is already in force. I expect the Chief Minister will soon inaugurate the Deputy Commissioner (DC) office and police stations. Infrastructure of four police stations, DC office and one traffic guard is ready. We are just fine-tuning the arrangements,” said Goyal.

Earlier on Saturday, several equipment like wireless handsets, batons, helmets were supplied to these police stations. Sources informed that police personnel from rank and file will be reaching the police stations on Monday.