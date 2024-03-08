Mamata likely to hold meet in Habra next week

Kolkata: Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to hold a public meeting in Habra, North 24-Parganas next week and is expected to lay out the Lok Sabha polls campaign blueprint for the party workers besides inaugurating and laying foundation stones for state government projects.



With the elections expected to be announced next week tentatively, TMC has increased the tempo of its poll preparation to reach out to people in every district in Bengal.

The party is scheduled to organise a mega rally at Brigade Parade Ground on March 10 where both the party’s chairperson Mamata Banerjee and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee are expected to address the party workers. Lately, Banerjee has been visiting districts, inaugurating and laying foundation stones for state government projects while also giving directions to the party’s district organisation workers for poll preparations. Sources said that she is scheduled to visit Habra, North 24-Parganas on March 12 where she is likely to do the same. A virtual meeting was conducted by the state’s Chief Secretary who is learnt to have briefed the district administration to make preparations for her public meeting.

Meanwhile, such a development comes also at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently visited the district and trained his guns at the TMC-led state government over the Sandeshkhali issue. Banerjee will be visiting the district for the first time since the issue jumped to

the limelight. The Opposition parties have already been using it to corner the ruling party of the state. Further, Banerjee’s visit to Habra is also crucial since the MLA of the constituency, Jyotipriyo Mallick, presently is behind bars in relation to an alleged ration distribution scam that is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). He was recently removed as a Cabinet minister.

In such a scenario, it was learnt that Banerjee is expected to lay out the blueprint for party workers on how to lead the poll campaigns in his absence.