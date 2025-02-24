Mamata likely to form counter strategy to handle negative propaganda against party

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee is expected to chart the party’s strategy for the crucial 2026 Bengal Assembly elections during her party’s organisational meeting at Netaji Indoor Stadium on February 27.

With eyes fixed on the 2026 Assembly polls, the party chief during the meeting may formulate a counter strategy to handle the negative propaganda against her party and government by the Opposition parties and may issue directives to reach out to the common people highlighting the different social welfare projects carried out by the state government. The ruling Trinamool Congress is targeting at least 250 Assembly seats in the 2026 elections.

According to sources, Trinamool Congress supremo may discuss a restructuring within her party organisations at some level. All the party MPs, MLAs, Zilla Parishad Sabhadhipati, Panchayat, block level leaders will be asked to attend the meeting. Ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, Mamata Banerjee may lay utmost emphasis on the party discipline and decorum. A clear message may be delivered to all the leaders that irresponsible remarks cannot be issued in public which can tarnish the image of the party. A preparatory meeting will be held at Trinamool Congress Bhawan on Monday for organising the February 27 meeting which is going to be a massive one as the party supremo is the key speaker.

Every year in the first quarter, an organisational meeting of the party is organised but this year, the meeting carries more significance as the crucial Assembly elections will occur next year. The meet assumes more significance as some decisions may be taken regarding organisational reshuffles in some districts which were on the cards for quite some time. In a recent internal meeting, party insiders said that Banerjee had made it clear that she will be having the final say in all the internal party matters and organisational decisions.

Trinamool Congress may also start a renewed fight against the Centre’s deprivation and will focus on strengthening the organisation throughout the state. To reach out to the women, party cadres may be asked to highlight the state’s development schemes aiming to further consolidate the votes of women electorates during the 2026 Assembly election.

Even after the RG Kar rape and murder incident the opposition parties tried to use people’s sentiment against the government but the ruling party managed to keep its support base intact. Six seats saw bypolls in Bengal in November 2024. The ruling Trinamool Congress won all six and the BJP has received none.