Mamata likely to attend various progs in N Bengal from Jan 29

Cooch Behar, Balurghat, Malda: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit North Bengal in the next few days. She will be attending different programmes in the districts from January 29. Though her itinerary has not been made public, the district administrations have started preparations for her visit. The districts of Cooch Behar, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur and Malda could feature in her travel schedule this time. Mamata Banerjee is likely to attend a government programme on January 29 at the Ras Mela Ground in Cooch Behar and preparations are afoot. “The Chief Minister will attend a government benefit distribution and service delivery programme in Cooch Behar on January 29,” confirmed Rabindranath Ghosh, Cooch Behar Municipality chairman. According to district administration sources, the Chief Minister during her visit to Cooch Behar will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of a bunch of projects, including declaring Cooch Behar a heritage city along with flagging off the new buses of North Bengal State Transport Corporation.



Biplab Mitra, Consumers Protection minister said that Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit the district on January 30. “She will chair an administrative meeting and lay foundation stones for multiple projects as well as inaugurate some. Preparations have started. Balurghat Stadium and town club ground were inspected for her convention and administrative meeting,” said Mitra.

Administrative and police top brass visited the Town Club and stadium ground to access the two as tentative venues for the Chief Minister’s programmes. Malda is likely to host both Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi on January 31. The district administration, police, and supporters of both the camps (TMC and INC) have started preparations to host the two heavyweights.

Banerjee in her North Bengal visit before the upcoming Parliamentary elections is likely to reach Malda in the afternoon on January 31 after her programme in Balurghat of South Dinajpur on the same day.

With the Lok Sabha elections round the corner, Malda has turned into a political hotbed. In the previous Parliamentary elections in 2019, BJP had won the North Malda seat and Congress the South Malda constituency. The TMC made a major comeback in the Malda district with the Assembly election of 2021. The TMC won 9 out of 12 seats in the district. The party activists of Malda are now looking up to Mamata Banerjee to help bag both the Lok Sabha seats. Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury, state secretary of TMC, said: “We have got an intimation of Mamata Banerjee’s visit to Malda on January 31 but the venues for her programmes are yet to be finalised. We are all looking forward to her visit.”

On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to enter Malda on his ‘Bharatjoro Nyay Yatra’ from Harishchandrapur II block on January 31.