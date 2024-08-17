Mamata leads massive rally in city, demands capital punishment for guilty

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Friday afternoon led a massive rally from Moulali to Dorina crossing demanding death penalty for the guilty in the rape and murder of a woman post graduate trainee (PGT) doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.



Speaking at the rally, Banerjee referring to the BJP and CPI(M) said that deliberate attempts are being made to hide the truth by circulating fake news on social media. “We want the truth to come out, but some quarters are peddling lies to mislead people,” she said. Banerjee held the BJP and CPI(M) responsible for the vandalism that was carried out at RG Kar Medical College late on Wednesday night.

“I salute peoples’ movement but the attack was orchestrated by the CPI(M) and BJP at midnight. A DYFI flag was visible when the mob went on a rampage. There was BJP also as they were carrying our national flag. How could they use the National flag? This is strongly condemnable,” Banerjee said.

Attacking the Left and BJP for vandalism, she said: “It was a conspiracy hatched by Ram (BJP) and Baam (CPI(M)). Their nexus should come out. There has been an attempt to hide the truth. Cyber crime plays a major role now-a-day. Only for the sake of politics, digital platforms are being used. Through artificial intelligence (AI) someone’s voice and image are used to make fake content.”

“The way people irrespective of caste, creed and religion joined the rally meant for securing justice to the victim, it is evident that my motherland Bengal will stay well. I will continue to do my duties till I am alive. My heart burns due to the RG Kar incident. We have only demanded that the accused get the death penalty and the CBI completes the investigation within Sunday,” Banerjee said.

Interestingly, Trinamool Congress supremo Banerjee, who is also the Chief Minister, by holding a massive rally in the heart of the city, seemed to have taken over the movement, usually done by the Opposition parties, for serving justice to the victim as she fixed the deadline for the CBI to complete the investigation.

Advocating for capital punishment for the accused involved in the incident, Banerjee said: “State government is seeking a death penalty for the accused. I was in Jhargram on Friday when the incident happened. I received a message from the Kolkata Police Commissioner who narrated the entire incident to me. He made me talk to the victim’s parents and I assured them that steps would be taken to ensure that the accused gets the death penalty.”

“I went to the victim’s house on Sunday. I took permission from the victim’s family that if the Kolkata Police fail to wrap up investigation and take the steps to ensure death sentence for the accused, the case would be handed over to the CBI. The CPI(M) and BJP moved the court on Tuesday. Kolkata Police completed 90 per cent of the investigation and a team was formed with 164 police personnel. The principal, medical superintendent of the RG Kar Medical College would have been interrogated if the case was not transferred to the CBI,” she said.

She also trained her guns on the BJP she said: “BJP has been trying to tarnish the image of Bengal. Their conspiracy never turned successful. People did not forget Bilkis Banu incident, Hathras and Unnao incidents. A nurse was raped and murdered in Uttarakhand. Women were paraded naked in Manipur. No protests were organized. What steps BJP have taken? A woman wrestler was humiliated but justice was not given to the victim. Accused BJP got a promotion and his son got a ticket. We in Bengal ensure justice in all the incidents.”

Banerjee said that her party will hold a protest at each block on Saturday demanding capital punishment for the accused involved in the RG Kar incident. On Wednesday, she announced that on August 17, her party would organise a protest march in all the blocks demanding the punishment of the criminal. Then on August 18, there will be a demonstration in all the blocks and on August 19, a programme to demand capital punishment of the guilty will be organised.

Banerjee also alleged that the BJP and CPI(M) are trying to politicise the RG Kar incident as by-elections are due in six Assembly seats. She alleged that the BJP did the same thing in Sandeshkhali before the Lok Sabha elections.

“I was born for movement and I will die with movement. If you have guts, I dare them to touch me,” Banerjee attacked the Central government and Bengal Governor.

On RG Kar incident probe, she further added: “The police have listened to whatever demands the agitating doctora had placed. Police carried out DNA tests, forensic tests and a bomb squad was brought. The evidence of the incidents do not come out for media trials.”