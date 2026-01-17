Mamata lays foundation stone of ‘world’s tallest Mahakal statue’

Siliguri: Siliguri is all set to boast the world’s tallest Mahakal statue. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday evening laid the foundation stone of ‘Mahakal Mahatirtha’, a temple complex dedicated to Lord Mahakal at Matigara in Siliguri.

“This is a feather in the cap for Bengal. It will be one of the biggest temple complexes dedicated to Lord Mahakal. The temple will be constructed on 17.41 acres of land. The world’s tallest bronze statue of Lord Shiva will be installed here. The total height of the statue, including its pedestal block, will be 216 feet. The statue will be 108 feet tall and the pedestal block 108 feet. Once completed, the temple complex will be able to accommodate nearly one lakh visitors at a time,” informed the Chief Minister..

The Chief Minister stated that the pedestal block will house a two-storied Mahakal Museum and cultural complex. The temple premises will also feature two Nandi Grihas on the east and west sides, temple of 12 Abhishek Lingas, replicas of the 12 Jyotirlings of India, and two circumambulation paths capable of accommodating 10,000 visitors simultaneously. Statues of four deities, including Ganesha, Kartika, Shakti and Vishu will be placed in the four corners. Two Sabha Mandaps, with a combined capacity of 6,000 people, along with Rudraksha Kunda, and Amrita Kunda (water bodies) for Abhisheka will also be part of the project.

In addition, facilities such as a Prasad distribution centre, priests’ quarters, a cafeteria, and shops selling puja materials will be constructed. Temple walls will feature stone and fresco paintings depicting the history and stories of Mahakal. A Board of Trust has been formed to oversee the construction and future management of the temple. The Chief Minister stated that the project is expected to be completed within the next two to two-and-a-half years.

“This Mahakal Mahatirtha will be an international tourism spot. This temple complex will surely attract a large number of tourists. With this temple, the tourism of this region will be highlighted to the world,” said the Chief Minister.

She added: “Don’t use Siliguri as a transit point, use Siliguri as a tourism, business, and cultural hub. It will help in generating employment. We will create a Global Tourism Hub surrounding this region. This will develop the areas, more hotels will come up, which will generate employment. We will promote both religious and cultural tourism” added the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister also announced that a convention centre will be developed in Siliguri, for which the state government will provide land free of cost.

Chief Minister criticised the BJP for what she described as politicisation of religion. “Bengal is a land where different cultures, religions and languages have coexisted peacefully for ages. The BJP is trying to divide this. If anyone speaks in Bengali language, they have to face harassment in BJP-ruled states,” she said.

Before the foundation stone-laying ceremony, the Chief Minister inaugurated 18 WBTC CNG buses, 13 SBSTC CNG buses, and six NBSTC Volvo sleeper buses. She also inaugurated 11 health centres in tea gardens and 17 crèches, and laid the foundation stone for an Ekalavya Model Residential School at Charkhole in Kalimpong.