Mamata lays foundation stone of ‘Durga Angan’, calls it ‘historic day’

Kolkata: Calling it a ‘historic day’ Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday laid the foundation stone of ‘Durga Angan’, a cultural complex dedicated to Goddess Durga, at New Town, asserting that the project will not only serve as “another feather” in the crown of Bengal but will also create employment opportunities and highlight state’s art, culture and diversity to the world.

Banerjee said that this Durga Angan will be open 365 days a year and a 20-feet wide walkway will surround the complex. A dedicated cultural center will be built. The UNESCO recognition of intangible cultural heritage will further enhance its prominence, Banerjee stated. She was speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of ‘Durga Angan’.

“I am dedicating today’s programme to the people of Bengal. I am indebted to HIDCO. Tendering process has been finalised. The Durga Angan will cover 2 lakh square feet, with a courtyard capable of accommodating 1,000 people. The main sanctum will rise to a height of 54 meters, featuring 108 idols of gods and goddesses and 64 lion idols. Separate temples for Shiva, Kartik, and Saraswati will also be constructed,” Banerjee said. She also stated that the construction of the project will be completed within December 2027.

The Chief Minister pointed out that the site of the project was initially planned on 12 acres of land but the current piece of land where the project will come up is around 17.28 acre. Many shops will be set up near the project site. She added that artisans will have opportunities to set up shops, further contributing to employment and economic growth in the cultural sector. Around Rs 262 crore will be spent for the setting up of the project.

“Durga Angan will be established as the largest Durga Angan in the world. One lakh visitor will be able to visit here per day. We believe that religions belong to individuals but the celebrations are for all,” Banerjee said adding “We have received UNESCO’s intangible cultural heritage recognition for Durga Puja. The project will showcase Bengal’s culture to the foreign delegates. People will be able to offer puja to Goddess Durga 365 days and cultural programmes will be held every day.” The Chief Minister announced the formation of a trust under the leadership of the Chief Secretary to manage the project.

Rejecting allegations of indulging in appeasement, Banerjee asserted that she is “secular in the true sense” and participates in programmes across faiths without discrimination. “People accuse me of indulging in appeasement, but it is not correct. I am secular in the true sense,” she said, adding that she attends programmes of all religions.

Banerjee did not however take the name of BJP which often accuses Banerjee of indulging in appeasement. “You do not say anything when I visit a gurdwara, but start criticising me when I attend an Eid programme,” Banerjee said.

Flagging concerns over the ongoing SIR process, she alleged harassment of people and loss of lives. “People are being harassed unnecessarily. Over 50 lives have been lost within a month during the SIR process,” she claimed. She assured the people by saying “We will continue fighting to protect the democratic rights of people and are ready to lay down our lives for that,” she added.

Regretting that Centre did not provide any financial assistance for Gangasagar bridge, Banerjee stated that her government is setting up a concrete bridge at an approximate cost of Rs 1,700 crore. “People will be able to reach Gangasagar without any hassle after the bridge is set up. I will lay the foundation stone of the bridge on January 5,” she added.