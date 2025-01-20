Mamata launches projects worth over Rs 500 cr in Murshidabad

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of projects worth over Rs 502.42 crore in Murshidabad and handed over benefits of state government projects to a number of beneficiaries from the dais.

Benefits will be reaching over 62,000 people across the district in the next few days. She inaugurated 112 projects worth Rs 352 crore and launched 85 new projects with an investment of Rs 150.56 crore from the ground of Nawab Bahadur Institution at Lalbag which is celebrating its 200 years through various programmes. She announced a grant of Rs 25 lakh for the augmentation of the school’s infrastructure.

“There are many schools in the state but completing 200 years is not a joke. I congratulate the students and all stakeholders of the school for this milestone.

The district magistrate has informed me that Rs 74 lakh has already been spent from the state Education department for upgradation of its infrastructure and a thorough overhaul of the electricity arrangements of the historic institution. The school is celebrating its 200 years through various programmes and a lot of development work is taking place in this school. I announce another Rs 25 lakh grant for the school,” Banerjee said.

According to the Chief Minister, Rs 50.65 crore was spent for water supply under Murshidabad Municipality, Rs 31.92 crore was provided for road infrastructure development of Berhampore-Harihar-Amtala, another Rs 27.43 crore was sanctioned for road development in Krishnagar-Debipur-Jalangi.

During Covid, we allocated Rs 21 crore for dedicated Covid beds at Kandi and Jangipur sub-divisional hospitals. Now, I will ask the Chief Secretary to earmark those beds for general treatment which will benefit the rural people,” she added.

Banerjee said the upcoming projects in the districts are associated with road and bridges development, micro irrigation, schools’ infrastructure development, setting up of hostels, community halls, health infrastructure etc.