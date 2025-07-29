Mamata launches over 1K projects worth Rs 1,142 crore across Bengal

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of over 1,000 projects across Bengal worth Rs 1,142 crore from a distribution programme held at Illambazar in Birbhum.

She also handed over benefits of various government schemes to beneficiaries in the district, announcing that 60,000 people would be covered under the initiative.

Among the key projects inaugurated was a 1 km bridge over the Ajay River connecting Birbhum and East Burdwan districts. Constructed by the state Public Works Department (PWD) at a cost of Rs 138.23 crore, the bridge has been named Joydev Setu. “Pilgrims visiting the Joydev Temple and the Baul Fair at Kenduli will benefit the most from this bridge,” said the Chief Minister.

She also inaugurated a 10-megawatt environment-friendly floating solar project developed on a waterbody under the Bakreshwar thermal power plant. Executed by the West Bengal Power Development Corporation Ltd at a cost of Rs 72.92 crore, this is Bengal’s first such project. “Similar projects can be implemented on other water bodies too,” Banerjee said.

In South 24-Parganas, Banerjee inaugurated the 80-metre-long Lal Pool bridge on a creek along Diamond Harbour Road, built at a cost of Rs 13.09 crore.

To strengthen the health infrastructure, she unveiled a 10-bed dialysis unit and a mobile food testing laboratory at Basirhat District Hospital in North 24-Parganas, expected to benefit 30 lakh people. A 24-bed hybrid CCU was also inaugurated at Siuri Super Speciality Hospital.

In Malda, the Chief Minister inaugurated five small bridges built across various creeks of the Tangon River, replacing old, unsafe structures previously unfit for vehicular movement. Banerjee also launched the distribution of benefits through direct benefit transfer (DBT) to

farmers under the Krishak Bandhu (New) scheme for the Kharif season. Over 1.09 crore farmers will receive Rs 2,930 crore under this initiative.

Additionally, she inaugurated and laid foundation stones for projects related to roads, water supply, health units, community halls and school infrastructure development.