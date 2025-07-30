Mamata launches over 1K projects worth Rs 1,142 cr across Bengal

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of over 1,000 projects across Bengal worth Rs 1,142 crore from a distribution programme held at Illambazar in Birbhum.

She also handed over benefits of various government schemes to beneficiaries in the district, announcing that 60,000 people would be covered under the initiative.

Among the key projects inaugurated was a 1 km bridge over the Ajay River connecting Birbhum and East Burdwan districts. Constructed by the state Public Works Department (PWD) at a cost of Rs 138.23 crore, the bridge has been named Joydev Setu. “Pilgrims visiting the Joydev Temple and the Baul Fair at Kenduli will benefit the most from this bridge,” said the Chief Minister.