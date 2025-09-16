Mamata lauds Vaishali on winning FIDE Grand Swiss chess tourney

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday congratulated Indian Grandmaster R Vaishali for winning the FIDE Grand Swiss chess tournament for the second time, terming it as a “unique achievement”.

Vaishali became the first player to win the elite event in the women’s section for a second consecutive time.

“Congratulations to Vaishali Rameshbabu for winning the FIDE Grand Swiss tournament for the second time,” the CM wrote in a social media post.

“This is a unique achievement and I convey my congratulations to her family and friends too,” Banerjee said, lauding her title win on Monday.

Vaishali said the FIDE Grand Swiss title triumph has come at a crucial

juncture for her after having endured a year that was “not going” well despite her persistent effort to improve.