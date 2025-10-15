Mamata lauds rescue operations, announces homestay revival plans

Sukhiapokhri: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday lauded the efforts put in for prompt relief and rescue following the widespread devastation caused by incessant rains in Darjeeling and Kalimpong on October 4 and October 5.

“Our departments, GTA, along with local residents, have been working around the clock for rescue and relief. Prompt intervention saved many lives; otherwise, the casualty numbers would have increased. Most of the landslides have been cleared, and the roads have been opened up. I have reached Mirik and returned. There is a landslide ahead of Sukhiapokhri. The PWD is working on repairing the road on the affected stretch,” stated Banerjee.

She stated that she was informed that a primary school near Sukhiapokhri has been buried in the landslides. “I have instructed the PWD. They will reconstruct it,” stated Banerjee. The Balason Bhanjyang Forest Primary School was established in the 1950s and was rebuilt in 1998.

In an effort to revive lost livelihoods, with many homestays having been washed away in flash floods or damaged in landslides, Banerjee stated: “We will come up with a tourist spot like Lamahatta near Pashupati. Homestays will come up. Tourists will visit, and it will be an excellent film shooting destination.” The area boasts of a pine forest like Lamahatta which is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Darjeeling and boasts of a large number of homestays.”

She informed that the temporary Hume pipe bridge at Dudhia, connecting Siliguri with the lake town of Mirik would become operational in the next few days. “Following that we will build the permanent bridge,” she said.

The Chief Minister handed over Rs 5 lakh cheque each as ex-gratia to 4 persons from the families of the deceased who lost their lives in the landslides. She also handed over employment certificates to 10 persons from the families of the deceased. They were handed over jobs in the Home Guard. The 10 included Rinchen Lama from the family of Mirik, where 3 members had died. “I had just visited your home in Mirik before coming here,” stated Banerjee.

There were many who were present at the Sukhiapokhri meeting whose houses had been damaged in the disaster. “We will give Rs 1,20,000 each for houses totally damaged,” she said.