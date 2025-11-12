Mamata lauds NDITA for bagging nat’l water award

Kolkata: West Bengal has received national recognition for its initiatives in sustainable urban governance and water management.

The Nabadiganta Industrial Township Authority (NDITA), which manages the state’s IT hub in Sector V, has been awarded the third rank (joint winner) in the Best Urban Local Body category at the 6th National Water Awards 2024, organised by the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti.

In an official letter dated November 11, 2025, Union Jal Shakti Secretary VL Kantha Rao informed Chief Secretary Manoj Pant that NDITA had been selected for the award along with Army Public School, Kolkata, which secured the first rank (joint winner) in the Best School or College category.

The award ceremony will be held on November 18, 2025, at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, where winners will be felicitated with a trophy, citation, and cash reward in specific categories.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hailed the recognition on social media platform X, calling it "a proud moment for Bengal and its urban governance."

Banerjee wrote on X: “A proud moment for West Bengal and its urban management!! Our Nabadiganta Industrial Township Authority (NDITA- Sector V), West Bengal, has secured a top rank in the Best Urban Local Body category at the 6th National Water Awards, 2024, conferred by the Ministry of Jal Shakti Government of India for outstanding water resources conservation and management.

This recognition is a testament to our commitment towards sustainable water management and urban resilience. Heartiest congratulations to all those who made this possible and all stakeholders.”

Officials said NDITA has undertaken several initiatives including rainwater harvesting, wastewater recycling, modernization of drainage systems, and sustainable water conservation in the Sector V area. Senior officials described the award as “a testament to Bengal’s efficient and eco-conscious administration.”