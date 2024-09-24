Mamata lauds Indo-US collab on semiconductor

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday lauded the announcement of India’s first-ever national security semiconductor fabrication plant in Kolkata, following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden in Wilmington.



Banerjee claimed the declaration regarding the Global Capability Centre in Bengal has a history of relentless promotion by the Bengal government.

She wrote on X: “I am fortunate enough to share with you all the contribution of our West Bengal Government in the historic international investment decision for Kolkata, as kindly announced by Hon’ble President of the USA with our Hon’ble PM Modi yesterday. The background story of our long and arduous exercises which lie behind the great news about a major American investment in our State in the semiconductor sector is truly worth sharing”.

The Indian chapter of GlobalFoundries (GF) on Monday, however, clarified that it is not announcing any new expansion in India and is instead exploring longer-term, cross-border manufacturing, and technology partnerships on essential chips to better serve India’s growing semiconductor chip demand.

Amidst reports of setting up of a Global Capability Centre by GF in West Bengal, the GF India spokesperson issued the following statement: “In July, GF acquired Tagore Technology’s Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) portfolio, including its extensive IP portfolio and team of GaN engineers. We have designated this facility and team the Kolkata Power Center which brings together teams and lab facilities from design all the way to application, under one roof. The centre’s capabilities and successful record of end-to-end solutions, from product definition to end-customer support, is helping GF accelerate the availability of GaN chips.”

Mamata Banerjee also wrote: “Yesterday’s declaration by the Hon’ble President and the Hon’ble PM regarding imminent setting up of a Global Capability Centre in Semiconductor sector by Global Foundries as the anchor-industry in West Bengal has a history of relentless promotion by the West Bengal Govt. Since early last year, the State IT Dept and our PSU Webel approached leading semiconductor industries as many chip-designing & packaging StartUps had relocated to various Webel IT Parks after the Covid pandemic.”

Banerjee further informed that GlobalFoundries, Synopsis, Micron and a few other leading international semiconductor companies held a number of technology-symposiums in Bengal.

“They visited our units and offices to discuss emerging technologies & investment potential,” Mamata said.

“This year, the State Govt-sponsored Global VLSI Conference 2024, held in Kolkata, witnessed participation of all leading giants from the Semiconductor industries. Hence, continuous deliberations coupled with successful promotion of the State’s capacity have thus led to Global Foundries’ recent proposal to set up a Global Capability Centre in Kolkata.. Let West Bengal be the true destination for knowledge-based Industries,” she wrote.

PM Modi and Biden have praised combined efforts to facilitate resilient, secure, and sustainable semiconductor supply chains including through GlobalFoundries’ (GF) creation of the GF Kolkata Power Centre in Kolkata.

Meanwhile, Banerjee visited several flood-hit areas. She also visited relief camps at Barjora in Bankura and assured the affected people of all possible assistance. She also asked the administration to be on alert and rehabilitate affected people to relief centres.

“DVC’s capacity that was earlier 4 lakh cusec has now come down to only 20 per cent. The Centre is trying to hand it over to a private party,” she alleged.

Banerjee will hold an administrative review meeting at Birbhum on Tuesday.