Mamata invites UAE govt delegates to BGBS 2023

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while addressing a business conference on Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) 2023 in Dubai said that her government has decided to give freehold rights of lands to the investors and asserted the state’s infrastructure is ready to accommodate industrialists.



“Our infrastructure is ready. We have 200 industrial parks. Land and land-use policies have been made available along with land maps. Along with offering a lease for an earmarked period, we have put in provisions to allow freehold rights, if you want to invest your money in the state,” Banerjee said.

She asserted that two to three more ports could come up in Bengal. The Bengal government is planning a deep-sea port at Tajpur. Banerjee assured there are no power issues owing to the second-largest coal field in the state. “We can supply power for 100 years,” Mamata remarked.

Banerjee also appealed to the industrialists to attend BGBS that will take place in Kolkata in November. She insisted that delegates from the UAE government must visit Bengal and plan joint ventures.

She held a high-level meeting with Lulu Group International, discussing investment opportunities. Mamata discussed the potential areas of interest and investment by the multinational group in Bengal. The two discussed several possibilities such as setting up a world-class mall in Kolkata’s Newtown while showcasing Biswa Bangla products in their malls.

She discussed back-linkages for procurement of fruits and vegetables for all their stores from Bengal and setting up food processing centres.

Lulu group also showed interest in skill development projects in the state. The Lulu group has 234 retail stores in the UAE, India, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Egypt, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

She also reminded that Bengal occupies a prominent role in India-UAE trade and economic relations. In 2022-2023, exports from West Bengal to UAE was USD 1.49 billion. “Dubai is one of the most futuristic cities in the world. It is a symbol of modernity and an enterprising spirit. India and UAE share a vast history, rich culture, and enjoy strong bonds of friendship. They share age-old cultural, religious, and economic ties. More than 3.5 million people from India are here in the UAE. They have not just represented India but have become an integral part of the progress and prosperity of the UAE,” she said.

Banerjee told the business gathering that Bengal exports precious metal, jewellery, iron, steel, tea, readymade garments, telecom instruments, petroleum products, marine products, etc in UAE. “I hope this relationship will become stronger as trade is key to our future prosperity. Both Dubai and Bengal have a very strategic location,” Banerjee said.

Banerjee met the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade and discussed several issues. She posted on X: “What an incredibly fruitful day it has been! I had the pleasure of meeting with His Excellency @ThaniAlZeyoudi, the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade. Our discussions revolved around one key goal: elevating trade relations and exports from West Bengal to the UAE. I couldn’t be prouder to announce that nearly 12% of West Bengal’s total goods exports find a home in the UAE. In our conversation, I had the privilege of showcasing the remarkable economic growth of Bengal which is well on track to reach a staggering GDP of 212 billion US Dollars by 2023-24. I also took the opportunity to extend an invitation to Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, his delegation to join us at the Bengal Global Business Summit 2023.”

Meanwhile, Sanjay Budhia, MD, Patton Group, said they are operating eight manufacturing units in West Bengal, catering to the most quality conscious and time-bound US market where expected time of arrival and zero quality defect are the norms. He added “We are part of the global value chain of global giants such as Emersons, ABB , Honeywell group, operating successfully from the State of West Bengal without any loss of even one hour in strikes or lockouts.”

He further said: “World is looking at India and when you look within India, come and see and experience West Bengal - which means business, whose Chief Minister means business.”