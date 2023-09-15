Mamata introduces ‘Bengal model’ in Spain, assures of adequate infra

Kolkata: Addressing the business community in Spain, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said if we don’t love the poor, we cannot ensure development while also introducing the ‘Bengal Model’ to Spain.



Banerjee is in Spain to secure investments for Bengal. On Friday, she assured the business community there of adequate infrastructure and land in Bengal and invited them to come and invest in the state.

Speaking in the presence of at least 72 representatives of different business communities in Madrid, Banerjee reiterated that Bengal has a ready land bank and a land policy in place for industrial ventures and highlighted the possibility of investment in varied sectors ranging from agriculture to industry, education to health.

“We want your love and affection. Consider Bengal as your home. Please allow us to extend our hospitality to you. Democracy is our strength. There may be several political parties, but unity in diversity is very much prevalent in Bengal. Bengal is very caring when it comes to nurturing industries and we have a single window system for hassle-free clearing of projects,” Banerjee said.

She maintained that the Bengal Global Business Summit which will be held on November 21, 22 and 23 is the best business event in the country. Banerjee pointed out several sectors like education, culture, film, tourism, MSME where there is tremendous investment potential.

She mentioned the Deocha Pachami coal block project that is coming up in Birbhum which will attract huge employment.

“In Bengal, the captains of the industry take care of the industry sector. We have a committee led by industry people. The game changer of Bengal is a skill in which the state is ranked first in the country. In social security we are number 1 reaching out to 99 per cent of people in the state with social security schemes. We offer free ration, free education and free healthcare in Bengal,” Banerjee added.

Highlighting the talent pool that exists in Bengal, Banerjee said that the Chandrayaan III team that recently completed its successful lunar mission had 40 persons from Bengal.

“In NASA, about 50 per cent of the people working are from Bengal, youths from the state are working in reputed organisations across the world,” she said.

Meanwhile, sports icon Sourav Ganguly said that he will be setting up a new steel plant in Salboni in West Midnapore in the next five to six months and will become functional by next year. The investment will be to the tune of Rs 2,500 crore and primarily 6000 people will have employment in the project,” he said.

Later in the day, the Chief Minister posted on social media: “It was a sheer pleasure to attend the Bengal Global Business Summit in Madrid, Spain. The presence of esteemed business leaders, visionaries, and partners from around the world made this event truly exceptional. Your participation added immense value to our collective efforts to foster global collaboration.”

She added: “The summit served as a gateway to Bengal, a land of immense potential and possibilities. Bengal, with its rich heritage, skilled workforce, and strategic location, offers a promising landscape for investment and business growth. I extend a warm invitation to all attendees to explore the myriad opportunities that Bengal has to offer. I believe that through mutual cooperation and a shared vision, we can achieve remarkable success. Let us work together to harness the vast potential that Bengal and the global business community offer.”