Mamata injured as chopper makes emergency landing due to bad weather, taken to SSKM

Siliguri/Kolkata: Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee was injured when the helicopter in which she was flying made an emergency landing at the Sevoke Airbase near Siliguri in the northern part of the state due to bad weather on Tuesday afternoon.



Banerjee received injuries on her leg and waist while alighting from the helicopter. After primary treatment, she headed towards Bagdogra Airport by road. She left for Kolkata from the airport in her chopper.

Banerjee was released from the SSKM Hospital late Tuesday evening after she insisted on returning home. The doctors suggested she stay at the hospital as she received two injuries on her ligaments.

SSKM Director Dr Manimoy Bandyopadhyay said that the Chief Minister suffered injuries on left knee and heap joint ligament. The doctors after examining her suggested she get admitted to the hospital. Banerjee, however, refused to stay at the hospital. She told the doctors that she would receive treatment from her residence as per doctors’ suggestions. A team of doctors will go to her house on Wednesday to examine her.

Banerjee was taken to the SSKM Hospital soon after landing at Calcutta Airport. A three-member medical board was formed at the hospital to treat her and also to ascertain the nature of her injuries.

“Chief Minister of West Bengal Ms Mamta Banerjee along with three other passengers on board, made a precautionary landing at Sevoke Road Army Aviation Base at 1:35 pm due to bad weather. The Chief Minister was travelling from Kranti Helipad, Jalpaiguri to Bagdogra Airport for taking a flight to Kolkata. The Chief Minister was escorted to the waiting area. The CM interacted with the army personnel and was served refreshments and tea. She waited there till the time the civil administration made arrangements for her further move by road. At 2.23 pm the CM left for Bagdogra Airport by road,” stated a release from PRO Defence.

Ranjan Sarkar, the Deputy Mayor of Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) stated: “Chief Minister’s helicopter made an emergency landing. The situation was alarming but thanks to the pilot she landed safely. The Chief Minister returned to Kolkata from Bagdogra airport. I heard that she received injuries. However, we are thankful that a major accident was averted.”

Banerjee was on a visit to North Bengal for the upcoming Panchayat elections. She held a public meeting in Jalpaiguri on Tuesday.

After the meeting, she left for Bagdogra Airport by helicopter at around 12:50 pm.

Suddenly heavy rainfall accompanied by thundershowers occurred. There was hardly any visibility. It was then decided that the helicopter would return to Jalpaiguri. Accordingly, all arrangements were made promptly. However, the pilot decided to fly the helicopter towards the Sevoke Airbase.

Owing to the inclement weather, the helicopter made an emergency landing at the Sevoke Airbase at around 1 pm. According to sources, Banerjee received injuries on her leg and waist at the time of landing.

Primary treatment was done at the air base. She left for Bagdogra airport by road. She reached the airport at around 2:55 pm.

The distance between Sevoke Airbase to Bagdogra Airport is about 20 km. Banerjee was scheduled to reach Bagdogra Airport directly from Jalpaiguri on the helicopter. She was taken to the SSKM Hospital soon after her landing at Calcutta airport.

A 3-member medical board was formed at the hospital to treat her and also to ascertain the nature of her injuries. The board members included Dr Rajesh Pandey, Head of the department (HoD) in physical medicine, Dr Aloke Pandit, HoD in neuro medicine and Archana Sinha, HoD in Radiology.

Banerjee was taken to cabin number 12.5 at the Woodburn ward. MRI was performed on her on Tuesday evening.

‘’Nature of the injuries will only be determined once the MRI reports come in. The injuries do not, however, appear to be very serious. We are waiting for the MRI report,’’ a senior official said.

Several specialist doctors examined the Chief Minister. The decision on whether Banerjee will require hospitalisation will be taken after seeing the reports, the official said.