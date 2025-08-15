Mamata: India wouldn’t have got Independence without Bengal

Kolkata: At a “Freedom at Midnight” event in Behala on the eve of Independence Day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said India could not have achieved freedom without Bengal’s immense contribution, highlighting its freedom fighters, reformers, and cultural icons.

Citing instances of alleged atrocities and discrimination against Bengalis in BJP-ruled states, she condemned branding them as “Bangladeshi” and defended their rights. She also questioned the essence of independence in the face of such incidents, urging people to reject divisiveness and preserve the nation’s unity and diversity.