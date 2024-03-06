Mamata increases remuneration of Asha, Anganwadi and ICDS workers

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Wednesday, announced an enhanced remuneration of Rs 750 per month for Asha and Anganwadi workers and an increase in the monthly earnings of the ICDS helpers by Rs 500 per month. The enhanced pay will be effective from April 1, 2024.

The announcement was made by Banerjee through a short video post on her Facebook page. “The Asha workers work very hard. They are our pride and stand by us in times of need. Acknowledging their contribution to the society we are enhancing their remuneration by Rs 750 per month. The Anganwadi workers receive a monthly remuneration of Rs 8,250 which will increase by Rs 750 with effect from April 1,” Banerjee said.

The Asha workers get their remuneration on incentive basis that varies from

Rs 7,500 to Rs 7,750 per month. There are around 70,000 Asha workers in the state. The ICDS helpers who receive a remuneration of over Rs 6,000 per month will receive a hike of Rs 500 per month from April 1, said Banerjee.

“Despite the financial constraints imposed on us we are determined to spare no efforts in ensuring that our people lead happy and prosperous lives. We promise to stand beside these workers in the days to come and extend benefits to them to the best extent possible,” Banerjee assured. In recognition of the voluntary services that the Anganwadi workers and helpers render throughout their life, the state government has introduced a one-time grant of Rs 3 lakh to be paid on retirement. This comes into effect for all retirements on or from September 2020. Presently, there are 1,05,675 Anganwadi workers and 97,989 helpers

in the state. The additional honorarium for these workers and helpers is entirely borne by the state. The workers get an honorarium of Rs 3,750 per month while the helper gets Rs 4,050 per month. It is this additional honorarium that has been increased by Rs 750 and Rs 500 by the state government.The honorarium for both workers and helpers is shared in a 60:40 ratio by the Centre and the state in which the workers get Rs 4,500 per month while helpers get Rs 2,250 per month. “The Centre did not increase a bit so the state government did,” Chandrima Bhattacharjee, Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare said. The state will incur an additional expenditure of Rs 179.22 crore for paying the Anganwadi workers and helpers.

Meanwhile, the state Cabinet has cleared recruitment in around 2,000 posts in state police and state Fire and Emergency Services department. The total posts to be filled up in the Fire department is 600 while that in police is more than 1,300. 350 will be recruited in Kolkata Police too.