Mamata inaugurates projects over Rs 720 crore in Birbhum

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated 216 projects worth over Rs 720 crore and distributed benefits of government welfare schemes to over 6.80 lakh beneficiaries from Suri in Birbhum. About 723 projects worth Rs 610.77 crore will be taken up in



the coming days.

The biggest project in terms of expenditure that was inaugurated virtually by Banerjee was the Biswa Bangla University at Bolpur. “It was my dream project. Biswa Bangla University at Bolpur was completed after spending Rs 367 crore. It is situated on 31 acres of land and has two dedicated girls’ hostels. Students from Murshidabad and West Burdwan districts can also avail the facilities of this university,” Banerjee said.

The healthcare sector also received a major boost with the inauguration of three new medical colleges: Tamralipta Medical College at Tamluk; Prafulla Chandra Sen Medical College and Hospital at Arambagh and Barasat Medical College and Hospital at Barasat.

“The portion of Birbhum in the NH-14 located within Khoirasole will be upgraded from a 2-lane road to a 4-lane road. We received an application and decided to go ahead with this. The process has started,” Banerjee said.

Besides handing over compensation to 563 families who gave up their lands for the Deocha Pachami project, appointment letters for junior constable jobs were handed over to 342 people and Group D appointment letters

to 230 persons.

“We are building a new substation at Harisingha in Deocha Pachami by spending Rs 23 crore,” she added. Banerjee said that her government has spent Rs 107.78 crore for road repair and development and that several road construction and repair was taken up under the Pathashree scheme.

“Birbhum is close to my heart. It is my birthplace too. We will be providing piped water supply to 8 lakh households. About 3.02 lakh households have already received the same. We have done everything from constructing several roads to building hospitals and revamping religious places. We have also constructed a bridge over the Ajay River by spending Rs 165 crore,” she highlighted.

She also said Rs 73 crore was spent to develop the bus depot in Suri. “Kandi Master Plan is almost complete and 5 lakh people will benefit from this,” she added.