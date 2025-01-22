Mamata inaugurates, lays foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 1,200 cr in Malda

Malda: In a major push for infrastructure and social welfare, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated 123 development projects and laid foundation stones for 76 others in Malda district on Tuesday. The total value of these initiatives is a significant Rs 1,211.55 crore, with Rs 334.69 crore allocated for completed projects and Rs 876.86 crore earmarked for upcoming developments.

The government programme, held at the field adjacent to Vivekananda Yuva Abas in English Bazar, was attended by thousands of people from different parts of the district, including school children from various institutions. Mamata Banerjee paid a floral tribute to late Dulal Sarkar, TMC councillor of English Bazar Municipality, who was brutally murdered by assailants on January 2. During the event, Banerjee also distributed benefits to 43 beneficiaries on the stage, symbolising the government’s commitment to improving the lives of people in the region. The projects cover a wide range of sectors, from infrastructure development to social welfare programmes.

Notable among the inaugurated projects is the Malda Bhavan construction in Kolkata, worth nearly Rs 3 crore, which will serve as a key resource for the region’s residents. Additionally, the Manikchak 132/35kV High-Capacity Gas Insulated Substation, costing Rs 90.72 crore, is expected to enhance power supply to over 5 lakh people in the district. Another significant development is the Chanchal Special Correctional Facility, built at a cost of Rs 35.49 crore, aimed at improving facilities for individuals in the criminal justice system. The Cluster Irrigation Project, worth Rs 4.87 crore, will benefit 1,300 farmers by irrigating over 300 hectares of farmland.

Infrastructure improvements, such as road and bridge developments, were also a major focus. Among the key projects are the Kalichak-III Road (Rs 2.53 crore) and the Gazole-Beldangi Road Surfacing (Rs 3.59 crore), which will directly benefit thousands of residents by improving connectivity in the region.

In addition to these inaugurated projects, Banerjee laid the foundation stones for several key initiatives. One of the most ambitious is the Large Groundwater-Based Water Supply Project, valued at Rs 680.69 crore. This initiative will provide clean drinking water to over 7 lakh people in the Chanchal-II, Ratua-I and Ratua-II blocks, significantly improving public health in these areas. Smaller but equally important projects, including the Makhana Processing Cluster (Rs 75.86 lakh) and the New Moyna Health Center (Rs 39 lakh), aim to enhance local livelihoods and healthcare facilities.

She emphasised that despite receiving limited financial aid from the Centre, the state government has continued its development efforts. She also mentioned the thriving mango and silk industries in the district and expressed her satisfaction with the ongoing mushroom cultivation. “I am very happy to know that Malda is also producing mushrooms, a powerhouse of protein, alongside high quality mango and silk. These products can also bring international markets to your doors,” said Banerjee.

Addressing the housing issue, she noted that the state had built 47 lakh homes and is continuing to support families with Rs 60,000 for 12 lakh more households. Additionally, she assured the people of Malda that they would receive lifelong benefits from the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme. “You don’t have to worry that Lakshmir Bhandar will stop when you are 60 years of age. Till you are alive, you will receive Lakshmir Bhandar.”

She also gave a clarion call to all to join hands to prevent child-marriage. Incidentally, Malda is a district where instances of child marriage is high. “My appeal to parents is to please allow the children, especially the girl child, to study. Do not get them married off as children. There are multiple state government schemes to support students and also girls, including Kanyashree, Sikshashree, Sabuj Sathee. Let them utilise these schemes,” stated the Chief Minister.

Mamata also urged the administration to remain vigilant against criminal activities, especially due to the district’s proximity to the Bihar-Jharkhand border and Bangladesh. The Chief Minister departed for the Alipurduar district from Malda.