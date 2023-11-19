Mamata inaugurates Chhath Pujas in city and districts

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday inaugurated several Chhath Pujas, both virtually and physically in the city and districts.



Some of them that were on Mamata’s list of inauguration included Pujas at — Doi Ghat, Armenian Ghat, Jagannath Ghat,Cossipore Rajbari Ghat, Howrah Ramkeshtopur Ghat, Telkol Ghat, Badha Ghat, Liluah Ghat, Hooghly Rishra ferry Ghat etc. She said all her party leaders are present at these ghats. Addressing a gathering at Netaji Sporting Club, she said she has been coming here for more than 20 years. Present with her were party leaders Firhad Hakim, Subrata Bakshi, Debashish Kumar, etc. along with Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal.

She conveyed her greetings to all for Chhath Puja. She said in a bid to observe this occasion women fast for about 36 hours and then offer prayers. “I too fast on this day as prayers are offered in my name at Gangasagar. This is a holy occasion where the River Ganga is also worshipped. Whichever land the Ganges flows from becomes a holy one,” she remarked.

She requested that when people reach the ghats for rituals, they must not do so in haste and remain careful in a bid to avert accidents. “Please do not take the children to the ghats to ensure they remain safe and don’t feel inconvenienced. Our volunteers will remain at the ghat the whole night till the Pujas are completed,” she remarked. The Chief Minister said that till all devotees return safely after the Pujas, all volunteers and police personnel will be ensuring their safety throughout the entire time.

At Doi Ghat, Mamata said she missed the presence of her party leader Ram Pyare Ram who passed away recently. She recalled that he used to meet her at the ghat every year and was a long time worker of the party. She offered her condolences to the family. Nearly one crore non-Bengalis residing in Bengal will be at the several ghats in the state for Chhath Puja, she remarked. She said all state government departments will be working jointly to make the Puja a success by ensuring safety.

She highlighted that adequate lighting arrangements have been made at the ghat while changing rooms for women too have been set up.

Further, she remarked that two-day holidays have been announced by the state government for Chhath Puja which would include Monday.

She said that in Delhi there is no holiday for Chhath but the Bengal government has declared a two-day holiday which is also given on several other religious occasions.