Mamata hikes Durga Puja clubs’ grant to Rs 1.10L, raises power rebate to 80%

Kolkata: In a significant announcement ahead of the festive season, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday declared a hike in the state government’s financial grant to Durga Puja organising clubs, raising it from last year’s Rs 85,000 to Rs 1.10 lakh.

The move, coming just a couple of months before Bengal’s biggest celebration, is set to give a major boost to thousands of Puja committees across the state, injecting fresh energy into the festive preparations and the local economy that thrives around it.

In addition, the Chief Minister announced another festive relief for organisers, an 80 per cent rebate on electricity bills for Durga Puja committees, an increase from the 75 per cent concession granted last year.

Addressing a Durga Puja coordination meeting at Netaji Indoor Stadium, Banerjee confirmed that the earlier waiver on fire licence fees and other permissions will continue.

“The government stands by the people. Durga Puja is not just a religious celebration; it is a cultural festival that unites everyone. We want to ensure the organisers can manage expenses without stress,” Banerjee said.

Last year, she had indicated that the donation amount would touch Rs 1 lakh in 2025. On Thursday, she declared the final amount as Rs 1.10 lakh per Puja committee.

According to the Chief Minister, around 45,000 Durga Pujas will be held across the state this year, including approximately 3,000 within Kolkata Police jurisdiction and about 42,000 in the districts.

Emphasising safety and accessibility, Banerjee urged Puja organisers to create separate entry and exit gates and ensure crowd management with the help of adequate volunteers.

She stressed the importance of women’s safety and facilities for senior citizens and differently abled individuals.

The Chief Minister directed the Transport Department to increase public transport frequency during the Durga Puja days. She also asked Chief Secretary Manoj Pant to coordinate with Metro and railway authorities for enhanced services.

For overall security, Banerjee instructed Kolkata Police and West Bengal Police to work in coordination. She asked them to deploy mobile patrols, Quick Response Teams (QRTs), drones, CCTV surveillance and watchtowers, while ensuring roads remain unobstructed for smooth vehicular movement.

She also called for health camps, standby ambulances, and doctors at puja sites, with necessary preparedness in local hospitals. Puja organisers were requested to display hoardings and banners related to public welfare and health in and around pandals.

Banerjee further announced that the annual Durga Puja carnival on Red Road will be held on October 5. Idol immersions must be completed between October 2 and 4.