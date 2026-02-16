Mamata highlights statewide temple revamp on Maha Shivratri

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday extended her heartfelt greetings to the people of Bengal on the occasion of Maha Shivratri, highlighting her government’s efforts over the past 15 years to renovate and develop religious sites across communities.



“Our Bengal is enriched by the coexistence of history, tradition and various religions. To uphold that tradition of religious harmony, our government has been carrying out the renovation and all-round development of religious sites of all faiths across the state for the past 15 years. In reverence to Lord Shiva, we have renovated several important Shiva temples across the state,” Banerjee wrote on X.

She noted the comprehensive renovation of the renowned Jalpesh Temple in Jalpaiguri, along with the construction of a skywalk for devotees. The Chief Minister also referred to initiatives at Tarakeswar Temple in Hooghly district, where the government has formed the Tarakeswar Development Authority.

According to her post, works at Tarakeswar include renovation of the temple courtyard, beautification and lighting arrangements, and construction of a road beside Dudhpukur. She also cited the renovation of the 108 Shiva temples in Burdwan, the Hiranyagarbha Shiva Temple in Cooch Behar, and the Pramatheshwar Geo Shiva Temple in North Dinajpur.

Banerjee further listed development of religious tourism infrastructure at Bakreshwar in Birbhum, renovation of the Shyamleshwar Shiva Temple in Dantan (West Medinipur), lighting of the 108 Shiva temples in Kalna (East Bardhaman), and renovation of temples at Baksay (Chanditola), Rajeshwar (Darhatta) and Harirampur (Jangipara) in Hooghly.

She added that the state is constructing ‘Mahakal Mahatirtha’ in Siliguri, which she said will house the world’s tallest Shiva idol. “On this auspicious day, I pray that peace and religious harmony prevail in the lives of all of us,” she wrote. Meanwhile, Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Congress national general secretary and MP, also extended wishes on Maha Shivratri. In his message on X, he described Lord Shiva as a symbol of immense strength and boundless compassion, and said the festival calls upon people to rise above ego, act with restraint and uphold truth and justice. He expressed hope that the holy night would inspire reflection, renew collective resolve and strengthen the spirit of service to humanity.