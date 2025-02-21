Mamata highlights Health sector overhaul; ‘Rs 12,000 crore spent on Swasthya Sathi’

Kolkata: Presenting a detailed account of the development works carried out to enhance the Health infrastructure in Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that her government has so far spent Rs 12,000 crore for the Swasthya Sathi scheme and Rs 2,000 crore is being spent every year for ensuring free treatment, medicines and for carrying diagnostic tests in the government hospitals.

Banerjee was addressing a gathering in New Town after laying the foundation stone of an 1100-bed state-of-the-art superspecialty hospital which will be set up by Narayana Health.

“We have brought a revolution in the Health sector. We spend Rs 2,000 crore every year to make sure that people get free treatment, medicines and diagnostic tests are done. Swasthya Sathi covers 9 crore people and Rs 12,000 crore have been spent for the scheme. About 32,000 children have undergone free surgery under ‘Sishusathi” scheme while 2.33 crore people have undergone free eye tests under ‘Chokher Alo’ while more than 20 lakh have availed free cataract surgery,” Banerjee said.

“As many as 42 new superspecialty hospitals have been set up and over 13,392 ‘Suswasthya Kendras’ have started functioning. Our government has set up 14 new medical colleges while in the past there were only 12 medical colleges in the state. Before we came to power there were only 6 SNCUs but we have set up 71 SNCUs,” the Chief Minister said adding “There were no CCU and HDU in government hospitals in the district and sub-divisional level. Now, there are CCUs in 72 hospitals and 286 SNSUs have been set up. Around 14 mother child hubs have been constructed while 13 waiting huts have been set up for accommodating pregnant women in the rural areas in advanced stages before they are sent to nearby hospitals. Institutional delivery rate has gone to 99 percent from what stood at 60 per cent earlier.”

Addressing the gathering, Banerjee once again gave a message that she respects all religions. Citing an example she claimed that the Indian government was once blocklisted as one child from Howarh’s Domjur was affected with Polio.

Her government held meetings with priests and Imams alike and took them in confidence. She persuaded them and said that had to work for the betterment of society. Next time none was detected with Polio and the blocklist on the Central government was lifted.

“In our country, we have several states and each has different languages, education, way of living, cultures and beliefs. But we respect all cultures and that is why unity in diversity is our philosophy and ideology. Sometimes people ask me whether you are a man or a woman and I reply that I consider myself as a human being and humanity is my subject,” she said.

Banerjee also said that the 1100-bed private hospital will come up in two phases. In the first, there will be 500 beds while in the second phase, additional 600 beds will be added. She also mentioned:

“The HIDCO has given 7.26 acres of land to this private hospital group within 3 months. There will be a cancer sector, a critical care unit and a heart operation sector. Organ transplants will also be carried out. Rs 1,500 crore will be invested for setting up the hospital which will create employment of 10,000 people.”

Banerjee also said that she heard that poor and marginalised people will be able to afford treatment at this private hospital, after it is ready, at a reasonable price.