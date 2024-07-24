Mamata hands over Rs 3L compensation to deceased Trinamool worker’s wife

Kolkata: According to promises made by Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee, a compensation of Rs 3 lakh was handed over to the wife of a party worker who died after falling down from the train near Bidhannagar Railway Station while coming to attend the Martyrs’ Day rally on July 21.



“Smt. @MamataOfficial promised to provide help to the family of the person who passed away in Bidhannagar Railway Station. Today, the family received their due assistance!,” TMC wrote on X.

TMC district president of North Dinajpur, Kanhaiyalal Agarwal said that the deceased person Ainul Haque was the party’s booth president of Karandighi. He accidentally fell down from the train and was rushed to RG Kar Medical College Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

“Our party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has sent Rs 3 lakh which we handed over to the wife of the deceased. The victim’s wife has requested us to provide some jobs to her younger son who lives in the same house. He is Class VIII pass. We have assured her of looking into the matter,” said Agarwal.